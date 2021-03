Having a taste for India savouries and snacks, you must have had Lijjat Papad. The business of selling papads under the brand ‘Lijjat’, which means tasty in Gujarati, was started by Padma Shri awardee Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat, with a capital investment was just Rs 80.

With almost zero knowledge of business, Popat started her small venture with seven other women, Parvatiben Ramdas Thodani, Ujamben Narandas Kundlia, Banuben Tanna, Laguben Amritlal Gokani, and Jayaben Vithalani, who helped themselves to begin this wonderful journey.

Now a household brand, 93 years old Jaswantiben Jamnalal Popat, over the years has trained and supported many women to help them achieve financial independence.

Popat was on Monday honoured by traders body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) along with 36 others on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Popat through her business shaped a small home-run business into a large cottage industry over the years.

Currently, the papad is sold all over the country as well as exported to other countries including England, the USA, Singapore, Thailand, and the Netherlands.

Honoring the contribution of women entrepreneurs and their spirit to become employment generator, traders body organised a series of more than 50 events across the Country to recognise contribution of women entrepreneurs in economic, social and cultural development

Smriti Irani, Minister for Women and Child welfare said, “women constitute 50 percent of the human resource which needs to be utilised in every household not restricted only to home activities but their other talents may be in business, music, engineering, electronics, information technology, airspace, environment or in any profession must not be suppressed but should be supported outrightly. She assured that the Government is committed to power to women empowerment and for that purpose, no stone will be unturned in ensuring their success.”

“Women entrepreneurs think of a business enterprise, initiate it, organise and meticulously combine factors of production, operate the enterprise and undertake risks and handle economic uncertainty involved in running it. World over 1/3rd of the entrepreneurial ventures are run by women entrepreneurs. Due to economic progress, better access to education, urbanization, spread of liberal and democratic culture and recognition by society, there has been a spurt in woman entrepreneurship in India,” CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.