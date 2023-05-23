English
Wockhardt and its 3 directors pay over Rs 76 lakh to settle case with SEBI

Wockhardt and its 3 directors pay over Rs 76 lakh to settle case with SEBI

Wockhardt and its 3 directors pay over Rs 76 lakh to settle case with SEBI
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 23, 2023 5:43:45 PM IST (Published)

The case involved non-disclosure of the interim outcome of USFDA inspection in 2013 to the stock exchanges. Shares of Wockhardt Ltd ended at Rs 168.05, down by Rs 0.100, or 0.059 percent on the BSE.

Drug maker Wockhardt on Tuesday, May 23, said it has settled with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) a case regarding the non-disclosure of the interim outcome of USFDA inspection in 2013 to the stock exchanges.

The settlement order came after Wockhardt and its three directors proposed to settle the pending proceedings, without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law, through a settlement order.


The company received a settlement order on May 22 from SEBI for a showcause notice issued on September 15, 2022, against the company and its directors, namely Dr Habil Khorakiwala, Dr Murtaza Khorakiwala, and Dr Huzaifa Khorakiwala.

