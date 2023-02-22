Wockhardt shares gain most in four months after positive commentary in analyst meet

Wockhardt mentioned that the restructuring of its US business is likely to result in cost savings of as much as $12 million.

Shares of Wockhardt Ltd. are up as much as 5 percent on Wednesday after the company shared positive commentary during its analyst meet.

The management mentioned that the restructuring of its US business is likely to result in cost savings of as much as $12 million. The restructuring includes the shutting down of its manufacturing facility at Morton Grove, and transfer the Chicago site to contract manufacturing companies.

Wockhardt also aims to continue maintaining sales with a 40 percent gross margin and manufacture few products with higher margin through a third party.

"We have identified, along with Serum, six vaccines, which they are already manufacturing in India, and that is where we will be manufacturing for them in the UK," he had said.

As contribution for reserving capacity, Wockhardt has received a consideration of 10 million Pounds. The contract with Serum is for 150 million doses across 15 years and it has already identified two vaccines for the same.

Wockhardt plans on manufacturing these vaccines post regulatory approvals and exhibit batches over the next 8-12 months.

Six of the company's programs have been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) status by the USFDA. The QIDP is a US incentive scheme designed to promote the development of antibacterial and antifungal drugs to treat serious or life-threatening infections.

Wockhardt's novel antibiotic - Emrok, which is already being marketed in India is expected to win approvals in eight other emerging markets in the next six to nine months.

The flagship novel antibiotic - WCK 5222 is currently under global phase III clinical trials, which are expected to complete in the next 15-18 months. The company expects to market the product in the US, China, and India by 2025.

Wockhardt has also managed to bring down its long-term external debt to Rs 608 crore from Rs 3,218 crore in financial year 2017. The management also said that the promoter is fully committed to support the company.

Shares of Wockhardt are currently trading 4.5 percent higher at Rs 201.4.