homebusiness Newscompanies NewsWith low discretionary spends, expect muted demand and cautious outlook for next few quarters: Arvind Ltd

With low discretionary spends, expect muted demand and cautious outlook for next few quarters: Arvind Ltd

By Vahishta Unwalla  May 19, 2023 5:56 PM IST (Published)
Mini

The textile segment, which contributes majority part of of Arvind Ltd's top line, witnessed its revenues declining 22 percent to Rs 1,431 crore, while margins lowered 250 bps to 6.3 percent. The advanced material segment revenues grew 20 percent to Rs 338 crore and margins nearly doubled to 13 percent.

business | May 19, 2023 5:56 PM IST
"We delivered a decent performance in a difficult market. FY23 was challenging due to inflation in some of our key markets" Punit Lalbhai, Arvind Ltd said in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on May 19. He adds that discretionary spending is low and inventories had piled up last year. However, these inventories are now reducing. Lalbhai said he expects a muted demand and has a cautious outlook for next few quarters. "The traditional textile business is under pressure".

Arvind Ltd, on May 18, declared results for the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23. Largely led by weak segmental performance in textiles, Arvind Ltd's consolidated revenues declined 15 percent to Rs 1,881 crore, while gross profit margins fell to 50 percent versus 52 percent in the same quarter of last year. This was driven by lower price realisation and volumes. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 20 percent to Rs 191 crore, while EBITDA margin was 70 bps lower at 10.1 percent versus 10.8 percent in corresponding quarter of last year. Net profits improved 3 percent to Rs 92 crore, led by 61 percent lower tax expenses in the fourth quarter.
The textile segment, which contributes majority part of of Arvind Ltd's top line, witnessed its revenues declining 22 percent to Rs 1,431 crore, while margins lowered 250 bps to 6.3 percent. The advanced material segment revenues were 20 percent higher at Rs 338 crore and margins nearly doubled to 13 percent versus 7.6 percent in same quarter of last year.
Lalbhai, while interacting with CNBC-TV18 said there is progress in the advanced materials business and is expected to contribute higher in the company's overall business.
Any uptick in business is not expected before the second half of FY24. Initial two quarters of FY24 are expected to be dull although sequential growth is expected. The advanced materials division is expected to grow above 20 percent in FY24 clocking healthy margins.
The long term debt has reduced to Rs 378 crore in FY23 from Rs 758 crore in FY22. The company is comfortable at current levels of debt and capex shall be funded using internal accruals.
Arvind Ltd stock ended May 18 with 6 percent gains and 36 percent up move since the start of calendar year 2023.
Arvind Ltd is among the largest denim manufacturers in the world. It also manufactures a range of cotton shirting, denim, knits and bottom weights (Khakis) fabrics and Jeans and Shirts Garments.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Recommended Articles

View All

Expenses in mutual fund schemes set to go down with new Sebi proposals

May 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Sebi proposes uniform total expense ratio for mutual funds — experts express mix of optimism and caution

May 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Almost all employees in India are looking for a new job, finds Michael Page report

May 19, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

World View: Syria back in Arab League — dawn after long cold nights in the crises-hit nation

May 19, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read