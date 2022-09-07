With 3 days a week most popular hybrid choice, India Inc looks to expand office spaces: Report

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Hybrid remains the preferred model of working, with 63% of firms currently going for it; 38% are looking to lease new office spaces — both traditional and flex — in the next 6-18 months. All that and more, as per the Colliers report released today.

As hybrid working continues to be the most preferred workspace strategy, with 63 percent of firms having currently adopted the pattern, many offices are looking to create bigger spaces for their employees, according to a report released on September 6.

According to the survey, of the firms currently embracing a hybrid model, the number of work-from-office days varies, while 28 percent of companies make their staff work all days from the office. The Colliers report suggests that three days a week is the most popular model in the hybrid scenario.

Firms surveyed by Colliers indicated that the hybrid pattern allows firms to pursue business goals without obstacles while at the same time offering better work-life balance to employees.

Among sectors — consulting, BFSI, and engineering firms are at the forefront of adopting hybrid working, as per a survey of large, mid-sized and small firms conducted by Colliers.

As hybrid remains the most popular model of working, 38 percent of organisations are looking to lease new office spaces in the next 6-18 months. For this, they are looking to lease traditional as well as flex spaces, according to the report.

It added that another 35 percent firms would like to retain their existing portfolios. Only about 13 percent firms surveyed by Colliers said they will look to consolidate their office spaces.

Of the companies planning portfolio expansion in the next 6-18 months, half of them belong to the technology sector, followed by BFSI. Ramesh Nair, Chief Executive Officer, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers, said in a statement said the trend is led by the massive growth being witnessed in the IT and BSFI sectors.

“About one-third of the occupiers surveyed revealed that their productivity increased by 5-10 percent with hybrid working,” he added.

The survey also noted that about 35 percent of the firms are willing to set up flex office spaces in non-metro cities to cater to changing employee needs.

Nair added that the tier II story is back in the market, with large firms leading this trend, as almost 70 percent of the large enterprises are open to exploring flex in non-metro cities, while only 27 percent of the smaller firms are considering the same.

He said offices are now evolving into centres of collaboration and innovation, with the well-being of employees at the core. He felt that a hybrid work style needs to be supported by apt technological intervention to ensure seamless collaboration and communication.