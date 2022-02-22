Wipro Ventures invests in vFunction

Wipro Ventures, the corporate investment arm of IT services major Wipro, has invested in a US-based startup, vFunction, according to a statement.

Alongside, Wipro Ltd has formed a joint go-to-market partnership with vFunction, which has developed a scalable, AI (Artificial Intelligence) based technology platform for modernising Java applications and accelerating migration to the cloud.

"The partnership will strengthen Wipro FullStride Cloud Services' position as a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and help advance Wipro's commitment to accelerating cloud innovation for clients," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

In conjunction with this partnership, Wipro Ventures announced that it has invested in vFunction's funding round to deepen the strategic partnership.

The company did not divulge the quantum of investment made. "We are proud to partner with vFunction to enhance our cloud offerings and provide clients with additional capabilities in a critical sector," Ramachandran Padmanabhan, vice president of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services said.

Wipro is investing over $1 billion in the next three years to build out the capabilities of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, and is committed to working with partners and other industry leaders to deliver a cloud ecosystem that meets clients' needs, Padmanabhan added.