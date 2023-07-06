Wipro to announce first quarter results on July 13

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

For fiscal FY23, Wipro's net profit was 7.1 percent lower than in the preceding year. Shares of Wipro ended at Rs 396.05, up by Rs 2.20, or 0.56 percent on the BSE.

India's third largest IT company, Wipro Ltd , on Thursday (July 6) said the company will announce its first quarter (April-June) results for FY2024 on July 13, 2023. The company will hold a meeting of its board of directors on July 12-13 to consider audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Wipro said in a filing to the BSE on Wednesday, July 5. Live TV Loading...

"The financial results will be approved by the Board of Directors on the evening of July 13, 2023," Wipro said. The company reported a marginal year-on-year decline of 0.4 percent in net profit to Rs 3,074.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023. The revenue for the March 2023 quarter stood at Rs 23,190.3 crore, 11.17 percent higher year-on-year.