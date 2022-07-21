Wipro's margin disappoints the Street but bulls are trying to look at the bright side

Buy / Sell Wipro share TRADE

Wipro — India's fourth largest software exporter by market value — reported a quarterly performance that fell short of Street estimates. Its EBIT margin — a key measure of operating profitability without taking into account the effect of interest and taxes — fell by 200 bps sequentially and came in much below analysts' expectations.

Wipro shares recovered initial losses in a choppy session on Thursday, mirroring a bounce back in benchmark indices following a muted start, but but saw only limited moves as analysts remained concerned about the IT giant's margin.

Wipro's financial results come at a time when India's IT sector is reeling under margin pressure thanks to higher employee costs to tackle rising attrition, even as weakness in the rupee against the US dollar is lending some respite to investors.

Weakness in the rupee — which is hovering near the 80 mark against the greenback after hitting the level for the first time ever this week — increases the value of money earned from foreign markets, where Indian software exporters earn the lion's share of their revenue from.

Wipro's revenue increased two percent to Rs 21,285 crore for the April-June period compared with the previous three months, according to a regulatory filing. Revenue in dollars rose half a percent to $2,735.5 million.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the company's quarterly revenue at Rs 21,395 crore or $2,758 million.

The Bengaluru-based IT company's revenue growth in constant currency terms — revenue excluding the impact of forex rate fluctuations — stood at 2.1 percent. Analysts had expected growth to come in at 2.5-2.8 percent.

For the quarter ending September 2022, Wipro sees revenue in dollars to be in the range of $2,817-2,872 million — which implies growth to the tune of 3-5 percent.

Most analysts were disappointed by Wipro's overall performance in the three-month period, margin in particular.

TCS and HCL Tech had reported sequential drops of 190 basis points and 100 basis points for the quarter ended June.

Some analysts found comfort in Wipro's strong guidance.

"The stock has been a relative underperformer at Rs 400... The only added tailwind is that rupee has weakened and their outlook seems very positive. The risk reward is favourable in buying the stock. But I would still go with HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra as two of my top favourites," said Sanjiv Bhasin, Director at IIFL Securities.

Analysts have mixed views on the stock with some seeing up to seven percent upside as of Wednesday's closing price.

Credit Suisse maintained a 'neutral' call on Wipro after the IT major's earnings announcement, but brought down its target price by 21.7 percent to Rs 415 apiece. The brokerage cut its earnings per share estimates for the company for three years ending March 2025 by 11-13 percent.

The company's strong guidance for the July-September period is mainly on acquisitions, Credit Suisse said. Wipro's earlier guidance — given at the end of the January-March period — did not include the company’s acquisition of US-based Rizing, which closed on May 20.

Nomura cut its target price to Rs 440 but maintained a 'neutral' call.

Goldman Sachs held a 'sell' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 374. The brokerage is of the view that the Street is yet to bake in Wipro's disappointing margin.

Jefferies kept an 'underperform' call on the Wipro stock with a target price of Rs 360 apiece.