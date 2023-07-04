Wipro buyback sees 77.40% retail acceptance, fetches double-digit returns in 18 days

The acceptance ratio was in line with the trend seen in the company's past four repurchase offers in which it stayed within a range of 50-100 percent.

In the just-concluded Rs 12,000-crore share buyback programme, Wipro has recorded an acceptance ratio of 77.40 percent among retail participants. This means that for every 500 stocks surrendered by a retail investor, 387 were accepted for a buyback.

For the latest buyback, a retail or small shareholder was categorised as someone who held Wipro shares worth less than Rs two lakh in terms of market value as of the record date.