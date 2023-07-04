CNBC TV18
Wipro buyback sees 77.40% retail acceptance, fetches double-digit returns in 18 days

By Moneycontrol News Jul 4, 2023

The acceptance ratio was in line with the trend seen in the company's past four repurchase offers in which it stayed within a range of 50-100 percent.

In the just-concluded Rs 12,000-crore share buyback programme, Wipro has recorded an acceptance ratio of 77.40 percent among retail participants. This means that for every 500 stocks surrendered by a retail investor, 387 were accepted for a buyback.

The acceptance ratio was in line with the trend seen in the company's past four repurchase offers in which it stayed within a range of 50-100 percent.
For the latest buyback, a retail or small shareholder was categorised as someone who held Wipro shares worth less than Rs two lakh in terms of market value as of the record date.
