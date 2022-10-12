By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Wipro's margin bore the brunt of wage hikes, growing only 11 basis points compared to the June quarter.

Wipro expects December quarter revenue to grow between 0.5 percent to 2 percent, the company said in an exchange filing. This is in line with the estimates of Kotak, who had projected the company to issue revenue guidance in the range of 0-2 percent.

For the September quarter, the Bengaluru-based IT major's revenue growth in US Dollar terms met expectations of $2,800 million. The company's US Dollar revenue increased 2.3 percent from the June quarter to $2,797 million.

For the December quarter, the company expects US Dollar revenue to be in the range of $2,811 million to $2,853 million.

Wipro's rupee revenue at Rs 22,362.9 crore increased 5.1 percent from the June quarter. The figure was lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 22,530 crore.

In constant currency terms, the company grew 4.1 percent, which is the best since the June quarter of fiscal year 2022.

On the operational front, Wipro's EBIT grew 6.2 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,380.1 crore and marginally missed expectations of Rs 3,414 crore. Ebit margin bore the brunt of wage hikes and only increased 11 basis points to 15.11 percent. Consensus projected margin to come in at 15.15 percent.

MD & CEO Thierry Delaporte believes that margins of the company are improving due to ongoing investments in high-growth strategic areas, resulting in an enhanced deal pipeline quality along with focus on operational excellence.

CFO Jatin Dalal attributed the improvement in margins to better price realisations and strong operational improvements in automation-led productivity.

For the September quarter, Wipro's attrition rate stood at 23 percent, down 30 basis points from the June quarter. This was the third straight quarter of moderation in the company's attrition. Voluntary attrition is measured on a trailing twelve month basis.