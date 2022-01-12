Wipro jobs: Nearly 11,000 hired in Q3FY22; quarter-on-quarter attrition rate increases 3.3%

Information Technology services major Wipro Limited today said it added 10,850 employees to its workforce in the quarter ended December 31 of the financial year 2021-22. This includes 10,306 IT services employees and 544 sales and support staff.

In the quarter earnings report, the IT services major said it has hired 22,687 people in the nine months of the ongoing fiscal--21,781 in IT services, and 906 in sales and support. Further, the company reported that its workforce increased by 41,363 employees year-on-year.

According to the earnings report, Wipro's gross utilisation of the IT services employees (excluding digital operations) stood at 75.6%, down from 78.1 percent the previous quarter. The company's net utilisation too dropped from 89.2 percent in Q2FY22 to 85.8 percent in Q3.

The company reported a slight quarter-on-quarter increase in the attrition rate--32.7 percent, up 3.3 percent from 29.2 percent in the second quarter for FY22.

The company broke this down into two categories -- voluntary trailing twelve months (TTM) excluding digital operations (DOP), and DOP post-training. The TTM attrition rate stood at 22.7 percent in the latest quarter (up 2.2 percent), while the DOP attrition rate was 10 percent for the same period, an increase of 1.3 percent quarter-on-quarter.

In the same report, Wipro reported a reported a 1.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 2,970 crore for the third quarter. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,968 crore. Its revenue from operations grew nearly 30 percent to Rs 20,313 crore from Rs 15,670 crore in the quarter ended December 2020.

In its outlook for the fourth quarter , the IT major said it expects a QoQ growth of 2%. " We expect the revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,692 million-2,745 million," the company said.

