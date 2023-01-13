homebusiness Newscompanies News

Wipro total headcount down by 435 employees and attrition eases to 21.2% in Q3

Wipro total headcount down by 435 employees and attrition eases to 21.2% in Q3

1 Min(s) Read

By Kanishka Sarkar  Jan 13, 2023 4:08:01 PM IST (Published)

Wipro saw a reduction of 435 employees in the October to December 2022 period from the previous quarter while its voluntary attrition rate moderated to 21.2 percent after at least four quarters.

Wipro saw a reduction of 435 employees in the October to December 2022 period from the previous quarter while its voluntary attrition rate moderated to 21.2 percent after at least four quarters, the tech giant’s financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal showed on Friday.

Recommended Articles

View All

Fixed deposits offering up to 9% interest rates — Is it time to book FDs or wait for more hikes?

IST5 Min(s) Read

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | Twitter's new update claims to make it a seamless experience for you — but does it?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Axis Bank may propose to buy remaining 7% in Max Life at Rs 85/share — Insurance regulator to take final call

IST2 Min(s) Read


The firm’s total headcount at the end of the December quarter slipped to 258,744 from 259,179 in the last quarter, in which it had seen a net addition of 605 employees. Meanwhile, voluntary attrition moderated 180 bps from the previous quarter
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

earningsIT hiringWipro

Previous Article

Wipro Q3 Result: March quarter guidance below expectations even as margin improves 120 basis points

Next Article

India Inc confident of over 6.5% GDP growth despite global slowdown, finds pre-budget survey