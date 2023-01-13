Wipro total headcount down by 435 employees and attrition eases to 21.2% in Q3

Wipro saw a reduction of 435 employees in the October to December 2022 period from the previous quarter while its voluntary attrition rate moderated to 21.2 percent after at least four quarters.

Wipro saw a reduction of 435 employees in the October to December 2022 period from the previous quarter while its voluntary attrition rate moderated to 21.2 percent after at least four quarters, the tech giant’s financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal showed on Friday.

The firm’s total headcount at the end of the December quarter slipped to 258,744 from 259,179 in the last quarter, in which it had seen a net addition of 605 employees. Meanwhile, voluntary attrition moderated 180 bps from the previous quarter