Wipro forms strategic partnership with stainless steel player Outokumpu

By Hormaz Fatakia

Mini Shares of Wipro are off the opening highs and are trading near their 52-week low.

Software services exporter Wipro has announced a strategic deal with Finland-based stainless steel manufacturer Outokumpu to accelerate the latter's cloud transformation for applications.

The five-year strategic partnership will strengthen Wipro and Outokumpu's existing eight-year alliance which focuses on productivity and customer-centricity.

As part of the deal, Wipro will help Outokumpu reach its goal of becoming a sustainability-focused organization by delivering a platform for the steel manufacturer's corporate and factory applications.

In addition, this on-demand platform will reduce consumption of power, lowering the carbon footprint associated with Outokumpu’s IT infrastructure.

The deal marks another win for Wipro in Finland after it won a five-year contract from Finland-based clean energy major Fortum in October 2020. The company was also awarded a five-year contract from Nokia in July this year.

Outokumpu is a global leader in stainless steel and is known for tailoring stainless steel into any form or for any purpose.

Wipro's shares fell to a 52-week low last week after management commentary on the December quarter disappointed analysts who cut their estimates on the stock. The management, during its quarterly results has reiterated that the company will grow in double-digits during the current financial year.

Shares of Wipro are off the opening highs, currently trading 1.6 percent higher at Rs 381, as of 9:45 AM.