English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homebusiness Newscompanies News

Wipro Consumer Care announces acquisition of Kerala-based spices brand ‘Nirapara’

Wipro Consumer Care announces acquisition of Kerala-based spices brand ‘Nirapara’

Wipro Consumer Care announces acquisition of Kerala-based spices brand ‘Nirapara’
Read Time
3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Shilpa Ranipeta  Dec 19, 2022 9:45:18 PM IST (Published)

The acquisition of Nirapara, launched in 1976, will give Wipro Consumer a portfolio of blended spices and ready-to-cook products.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, the maker of Santoor and Chandrika soaps, has announced the acquisition of Kerala-based packaged food and spices brand ‘Nirapara’. This marks the company’s first move in the packaged foods space after it announced its foray into the segment in July earlier this year.

Recommended Articles

View All
How Gujarat is spearheading India's solar power boom

How Gujarat is spearheading India's solar power boom

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | How quota politics is playing out in Karnataka election 2023 runup

Explained | How quota politics is playing out in Karnataka election 2023 runup

IST4 Min(s) Read

Box office bounces back in 2022 with KGF 2, RRR, and now Avatar: Way of the Water

Box office bounces back in 2022 with KGF 2, RRR, and now Avatar: Way of the Water

IST2 Min(s) Read

Listed developers see debt shrink in Q2, borrowing costs lowest since pandemic

Listed developers see debt shrink in Q2, borrowing costs lowest since pandemic

IST3 Min(s) Read


Wipro Consumer Care CEO Vineet Agrawal told CNBC-TV18 in an interview in August that the company will be looking at spices and traditional Indian snacks in its first phase.
The acquisition of Nirapara, launched in 1976, will give Wipro Consumer a portfolio of blended spices and ready-to-cook products. Wipro Consumer is now working on upgrading Nirapara’s product line with better manufacturing processes and expects to bring the products to the market in the next six weeks.
Also Read: Dabur India looks to sell Rs 800-crore worth shares via block deal tomorrow
“Nirapara is our Thirteenth acquisition and gives us a clear foothold in the spices and ready-to-cook segment.  We are excited to enter a large segment which is expected to grow rapidly,” Vineet Agrawal said.
Nirapara’s portfolio consists of a variety of spice mixes, and rice powder used to make Appam, Idiyappam, Puttu, Dosa, Idli, and more. Sixty-three percent of Nirapara’s business comes from Kerala, eight percent from the rest of India and 29 percent from international markets, largely GCC countries. Wipro Consumer plans to consolidate the brand’s presence in these markets and has no immediate plans to take Nirapara outside its current geographies.
This would mean that the company may look at more brands within spices and the ready-to-cook space for North India and other markets and is open to having more than one to 23 brands for the same category of products. This is likely to be through more such acquisitions, the management said.
Also Read: PNB Housing shares end another 8% higher; gains in five out of six sessions
“We recognise that spices are core to Indian cooking and the mix changes from region to region with strong regional preferences. There is a huge opportunity in this space for shifting consumers from an unorganised to an organised market by offering authentic, pure and trusted spice mixes. We thus want to cater to the dynamic needs and provide an authentic selection that suits the varied Indian taste, packed under extremely hygienic conditions,” Anil Chugh, President, Food Business, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting said.
After a foray into spices and ready-to-cook products, Wipro Consumer’s next area of focus will be to enter into the traditional snacks space with a focus on the South Indian market. This too, it said, will be through a combination of organic and acquisition of regional players.
Also Read: Arvind Fashions expects to have double-digit margin in the next 18 months
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

KeralaSpicesWipro

Next Article

ACME Group forays into wind power with 50 MW project in Gujarat