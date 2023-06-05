Wipro board okays buyback of shares worth Rs 12,000 crore at Rs 445 apiece

The board of Wipro had approved a proposal to buyback up to 26,96,62,921 equity shares, being 4.91 percent of the total paid-up equity shares of the company. Shares of Wipro Ltd ended at Rs 404.50, down by Rs 0.30, or 0.074 percent on the BSE.
IT company Wipro on Monday, June 5, announced a share buyback programme worth Rs 12,000 crore at a price of Rs 445 apiece.
The board of Wipro had approved a proposal to buyback up to 26,96,62,921 equity shares, being 4.91 percent of the total paid-up equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 12,000 crore at a price of Rs 445 per equity share.
The buyback size constitutes 20.95 percent and 17.86 percent of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the company as per the latest audited standalone and consolidated balance sheet, respectively, as of March 31, 2023.
The buyback will be conducted on a proportionate basis through the “tender offer" route, it company said.
Earlier, Wipro announced June 16 as the record date for determining the entitlement and names of shareholders who are eligible to participate in the Rs 12,000 crore share buyback.
Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro —which competes in the IT services space with larger rivals like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys — posted a marginal rise in net profit at Rs 3,074.5 crore for the just-ended quarter against Rs 3,087.3 crore in the year-ago period.
The revenue for March 2023 quarter stood at Rs 23,190.3 crore, 11.17 percent higher year-on-year, according to the filing. For the full FY23, the net profit of Rs 11,350 crore was 7.1 percent lower than the preceding fiscal, while revenue of Rs 90,487.6 crore was 14.4 percent higher.
Shares of Wipro Ltd ended at Rs 404.50, down by Rs 0.30, or 0.074 percent on the BSE.
