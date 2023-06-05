Wipro board okays buyback of shares worth Rs 12,000 crore at Rs 445 apiece

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

The board of Wipro had approved a proposal to buyback up to 26,96,62,921 equity shares, being 4.91 percent of the total paid-up equity shares of the company. Shares of Wipro Ltd ended at Rs 404.50, down by Rs 0.30, or 0.074 percent on the BSE.

IT company Wipro on Monday, June 5, announced a share buyback programme worth Rs 12,000 crore at a price of Rs 445 apiece.

The board of Wipro had approved a proposal to buyback up to 26,96,62,921 equity shares, being 4.91 percent of the total paid-up equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 12,000 crore at a price of Rs 445 per equity share. The buyback size constitutes 20.95 percent and 17.86 percent of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the company as per the latest audited standalone and consolidated balance sheet, respectively, as of March 31, 2023.