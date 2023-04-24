Wipro to consider its fifth share buyback in last seven years on April 27

Wipro can either announce a buyback through the tender offer as it has done so over the last three instances, or buy shares from the open market like Infosys or Paytm did recently.

Technology services major Wipro will consider the proposal for a share buyback at its board meeting on April 27. This will be the company's fifth share buyback in the last seven years.

April 27 will also be the date when the company will announce its March quarter earnings, which the street will also be looking at after disappointing results from Infosys and TCS , while HCLTech 's numbers were better than anticipated.

A share buyback enables a company to repurchase its shares from the capital market, for reasons such as rewarding shareholders using cash in hand, or boosting the value of the stock if deemed undervalued.

Wipro had not considered a share buyback in the financial year 2022, as it chose to utilise its cash for aggressive mergers and acquisitions.

Here is a look at the previous four buybacks announced by Wipro:

A thing to note here is that the size of Wipro's buyback has declined over the last two instances.

Wipro can either announce a buyback through the tender offer as it has done so over the last three instances or buy shares from the open market like Infosys or Paytm did recently.

Under the tender offer route, the company makes an offer to buy back its shares at a particular price (offer price) at which the shareholders can tender, i.e., sell their shares. A Tender Offer buyback offers investors an opportunity to take advantage of the premium pricing and exit their positions to reap quick gains.

Under the open market route, The company can buy back its shares by actively buying from sellers on the exchange. The buyback period is mentioned in the buyback offer, and it can last for months to ensure no significant price movement due to the buying activity.

Brokerage firm JPMorgan believes that in case it goes for a buyback size of more than $1 billion, it will be in excess of 10 percent of the paid-up capital, thereby needing shareholders' approval as per the buyback rules. It expects a potential buyback to lend support to the stock over the next six months. Given the balance sheet size and net cash available, JPMorgan expects a buyback size between $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion.

Currently, Wipro has cash worth $2.7 billion on its books.

However, the brokerage remains underweight on Wipro considering its high exposure to the consulting business, as a result of which the slowdown impact is likely to be greater than peers. It also has high exposure to impacted verticals like BFSI, manufacturing, hi-tech and telecom.

Morgan Stanley believes that the potential buyback this time around could be in the range of Rs 6,400 crore to Rs 10,400 crore, which will amount to 3-4.2 percent of the total equity.

It also expects Wipro to report an IT services revenue decline of 0.4 percent in the March quarter and guide for a range of -1 percent to +1 percent in constant currency terms for the June quarter.

Shares of Wipro are trading 1.1 percent higher at Rs 372.1 and are close to their 52-week low of Rs 352. The stock is down 30 percent over the last 12 months.