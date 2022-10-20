    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    business News companies News

    Wipro appoints Suzanne Dann as CEO for Americas 2 strategic market unit

    Wipro appoints Suzanne Dann as CEO for Americas 2 strategic market unit

    Wipro appoints Suzanne Dann as CEO for Americas 2 strategic market unit
    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

    Shares of Wipro Ltd ended at Rs 381.45, up by Rs 3.45, or 0.91 percent, on the BSE.

    IT services major Wipro Ltd on Thursday, October 20, said it has appointed Suzanne Dann as chief executive officer (CEO) for the Americas 2 strategic market unit, effective immediately. Dann will also join the Wipro executive board.

    In her new role, Dann will focus on increasing bookings, large deal signings, and revenue in high-growth strategic areas. She will also direct operational changes to improve margins and continue investments in talent to serve clients’ changing needs.
    Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro, said Dann’s focus on deepening client relationships and understanding their business challenges have been instrumental in the company's outstanding growth in this market.
    Also Read: Bajaj Finance reports highest ever consolidated net profit with a 88% jump
    Dann joined Wipro in April 2021 as US senior vice president for capital markets and insurance. In this role, she has served as a catalyst for accelerated growth and has worked to consolidate Wipro’s portfolio, foster client relationships, and build a high-performance culture.
    "During the last year and a half, I have experienced immense pride in being a part of Wipro’s incredible transformation journey and I am delighted to help further realise the firm’s vision and ambitions while maximising the value we bring to clients," Dann said.
    She will be taking over the Americas 2 leadership role from Angan Guha. Prior to joining Wipro, Dann held leadership roles at Avanade, IBM, and EY. She holds a BS degree from Cornell University.
    Also Read: Resignations spiked across companies that ended work from home: Report
