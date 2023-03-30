Wipro appoints Badri Srinivasan as head of India and Southeast Asia businesses

Srinivasan had joined Wipro in January 2022 as the managing director for Southeast Asia. The initiatives under his leadership helped accelerate Wipro's business growth and revenue expansion across key markets in the region.

Information technology major Wipro Ltd on Thursday, March 30, said it has elevated Badri Srinivasan as head of India and Southeast Asia businesses under the company's APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa) strategic market unit.

Srinivasan will be taking over the leadership of these two regions to drive deeper synergies, facilitate sharing of best practices, deliver consistent and exceptional client experiences across the client journey, and scale Wipro’s ability to capitalise on emerging growth opportunities.

He had joined Wipro in January 2022 as the managing director for Southeast Asia, where he led the consolidation of strategic transformational engagements with clients while strengthening Wipro’s talent base and brand presence.

"Enterprises across India and Southeast Asia are looking at pragmatic approaches to strengthen their market leadership and attain the desired goals of business transformation leveraging technology, going beyond cost savings," Srinivasan said,

The initiatives under his leadership helped accelerate Wipro's business growth and revenue expansion across key markets in the region. Srinivasan is a member of the board of Wipro’s strategic subsidiaries and acquired entities in Asia (Capco, Rizing and Designit), and a member of Wipro’s Global Leadership Team.

Anis Chenchah, Chief Executive Officer of APMEA, Wipro, and member of Wipro executive board, said, "Southeast Asia and India are two high-growth markets for us with obvious synergies, offering best practices sharing, opportunities for cross-fertilisation, and talent development. Badri has delivered a great performance in Southeast Asia and has shown excellent leadership traits. I am confident that the scope of his extended role will bolster our impact even further."

While Wipro has a strong presence in India, the company has also established itself in Southeast Asia over the past two decades, having partnered with leading public and private sector enterprises across multiple industry verticals in their business transformation and digital journeys.