Williams Sonoma eyes further expansion in India, to open Pottery Barn store

Williams Sonoma, which has an annual revenue of more than $8 billion, entered India in partnership with Reliance Brands in 2018.

Williams Sonoma, one of the world's top home furnishing retailers with popular brands such as Pottery Barn, West Elm, among others, is eyeing further expansion in India.

"We have two West Elm stores, we are about to open Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids and there are many great cities that we are going to bring our brands and we have our websites up. How big it can be? I don't know. But I think it is going to be a real game changer in the home furnishings industry for India," Laura Alber, the global CEO of Williams Sonoma, told CNBC-TV18 on Monday.

The company, which has an annual revenue of more than $8 billion, entered India in partnership with Reliance Brands in 2018. Last year, West Elm opened two new stores in India, while Pottery Barn, a major revenue driver for the company, made an online launch in India in July.

Alber, who has been the CEO of Williams Sonoma since 2010, said that India is one of the company's favourite places to do business.

"We have been doing this through sourcing in India for decades, and it is one of our favourite places to do business because of the incredible designs that are done here. So I am thrilled that we can bring our complete lifestyle brands to market in retail format, but also online, which is really an incredible option for consumers around the world," she said.

Also Read: Class 8 truck sales boom in US expected to power Indian auto component makers

The company has launched many collaborations in the US market and wants to replicate the same in India as well.

"We are just very excited about these full collaborators who are going to work with us," said Alber, adding that at the same time, the company is also focusing on making the delivery experience seamless for the customer.