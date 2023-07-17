Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

3 Min Read
The $2.2 trillion asset manager explains its thinking in nine points - covering everything from reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the build out of infrastructure and other avenues.
The Capital Group, a highly regarded and among the largest global institutional investors has put a question to its readers in its latest essay - "Will India be the breakout EM this decade?" It has answered this question in the affirmative.
The $2.2 trillion asset manager explains its thinking in nine points - covering everything from reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the build out of infrastructure, tailwinds for manufacturing, the size of India's equity market and its share in global indices, China plus one and the opportunity from energy transition to demographic.
Here's a brief summary of the Capital Group's thinking on the India opportunity, in their own words:
|Date
|Event
|May 2014
|Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister
|September 2014
|Make In India Campaign Starts
|July 2015
|Digital India Initiative Unveiled
|March 2016
|Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act Is Enacted
|Apr-16
|National Digital Payment System (UPI) Launched
|May-16
|Parliament Approves Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code
|Jul-17
|New Nationwide Tax System - GST, Goes Into Effect
|Mar-20
|Production Linked Incentives Program Kicks Off
|Sep-20
|Four Labour Codes Enacted To Simplify Labour Laws
India Trails China In Supply Chain Infrastructure
|India
|China
|Per Capita GDP, 2021 (In $)
|2,257
|12,556
|Industrial Parks
|4,000+
|2,500+
|Highway Length (In KM)
|1,46,000
|1,69,100
|Rail Length (In KM)
|68,200
|1,55,000
|Major Ports
|13
|34
|Airports
|153
|248
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud
Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit
Jul 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read
World View | PM Modi's UAE visit — here's how it renewed the focus for a new vigour in bilateral relations
Jul 16, 2023 IST6 Min Read