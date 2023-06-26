Why investors should have this defence stock on their radar

Defence stocks have seen a strong upmove in recent months. Mazagon Dock has rallied over 50 percent in this month alone and is up nearly 56 percent in the last 6 months. Listed on the bourses in 2020, the company is India’s leading shipbuilding yard and the only shipyard to have built destroyers and submarines for Indian Navy. CNBC-TV18's Sonal Bhutra decodes the product profile, financials and the next trigger for the company in The Swotlight segment.

Defence stocks have seen a strong upmove in recent months. Mazagon Dock has rallied over 50 percent in this month alone and is up nearly 56 percent in the last six months.

Listed on the bourses in 2020, the company is India’s leading shipbuilding yard and the only shipyard to have built destroyers and submarines for Indian Navy.

The company has a huge product profile. In the naval platform they have missile boats, destroyers, floating border outposts and conventional submarines . In the merchant ships they have general cargo vessels, windmill towers, water tankers, while in the oil sector they have offshore platforms and jack-up rigs.

The company’s financial performance has been strong as well. The company’s revenue has risen from Rs 4,048 crore in FY21 to Rs 7,827 crore in FY23. EBITDA has improved from Rs 798 crore in FY21 to Rs 1,485 crore in FY23, while profits have doubled from Rs 514 crore in FY21 to Rs 1,119 crore in FY23.

Going ahead in FY24 the company expects a growth of around eight to 10 percent.

The total orderbook of the company stands at around Rs 38,755 crore, out of which submarine and heavy engineering is around 11 percent at Rs 4,355 crore and the rest of Rs 34,399 crore is from shipbuilding. The company expects this orderbook to be executed by F25.

While the company’s margins have been improving, company says for further margin improvement deliveries have to be on time.

The company has Rs 13,286 crore of cash and cash equivalents on book. The company has also maintained a higher dividend payout of 36 percent.

However the risk is a big exposure to the government space. So the government’s Make in India push needs to continue for these companies to do well.

Government currently holds 84.83 percent stake in the company and so the minimum shareholding norm still needs to be complied with.

The stock is reasonably priced at 15.5x FY24 earnings.