Why did Motilal Oswal put its women's leadership fund on hold?

CNBC TV18 reached out to Motilal Oswal AMC but received no comments. The fund house confirmed that the launch of the product has been put on hold. The fund was supposed to be launched ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Motilal Oswal AMC has decided to put its women-inclusive index on hold. The fund house had filed for the Motilal Oswal MSCI India Women’s Leadership Select 30 Index Fund in January, 2023 and had got approval to launch the fund by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. However, the fund house has confirmed that the launch of the scheme has been put off.

According to industry sources, the reason is the lack of transparency in data on women inclusion provided by companies in India. The second reason, there are only a handful of companies with women at top leadership positions.

CNBC TV18 reached out to Motilal Oswal AMC but received no comments. The fund house confirmed that the launch of the product has been put on hold. The fund was supposed to be launched ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Sources also said that there were only 50-60 companies that fitted in the index as per preliminary research by the AMC. The index for the scheme was to be created by MSCI. The firm was supposed to replicate their MSCI World Women's Leadership Index in the Indian market. The MSCI World Women's Leadership Index is based on the MSCI World Index, its parent index which includes large and midcap stocks across 23 developed countries.

“The Index aims to represent the performance of companies that exhibit a commitment towards gender diversity among their board of directors and among the leadership positions. The index aims to include companies which lead in their respective countries in terms of female representation in Board and in leadership positions,” notes the index factsheet.

The selection of companies in Motilal Oswal's proposed fund was supposed to include companies that have a woman at the helm of affairs, like in the position of CEO or CFO or at least two women on the board of directors. According to Deloitte Global’s bi-annual report called Women in the boardroom-2022, women hold only 17.1 percent of the board seats in India. Moreover, only 3.6 percent of the board chairs are women, down by 0.9 percent since 2018.

Compare it to the global numbers, Delotte Global’s report suggests that 19.7 percent of the board seats are held by women globally, an increase of 2.8 percent since 2018 compared with 1.9 percent over 2016−2018. At this pace, the world could expect to reach near-parity only in 2045. Austria, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain, the UK, and the US were among nations that witnessed the most significant increase in the number of women in board level positions.