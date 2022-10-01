By CNBCTV18.com

Nestle India has announced that David Steven McDaniel, Executive Director - Finance & Control and Chief Financial Officer, will be stepping down from his position to take a different role in the global Nestle family. Replacing him in his role will be Svetlana Boldina, Nestlé Indonesia's head of finance and control. The change is expected to take place in March 2023.

“David Steven McDaniel, Executive Director – Finance & Control and Chief Financial Officer, shall demit office effective from March 1 2023,” said Nestle India in a regulatory filing.

Boldina has worked for Nestle in Indonesia, Eastern Europe and Russia. An engineering graduate, Boldina completed her Master’s in Telecommunications Engineering from Moscow Technical University of Communications and Informatics (MTUCI), one of the premier public higher education institutions in Russia. Then, she did her Master’s in Business Administration (Banking, Corporate Finance and Securities Law) from Moscow’s the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics in 1996.

Boldina started her career at Nestle in October 2005 as a chief accountant. Serving in the position for nearly three years, Boldina was elevated to the position of Corporate Finance Controller at the company. In her next promotion as the regional head, she became the Chief Financial Officer at Nestle Bulgaria and eventually of the Czech Republic and Slovakia. She moved to Jakarta, Indonesia in 2019 when she was made Finance Director at Nestle Indonesia.

Boldina’s move to Nestle India comes at a time when the company has promised more investment in the country. Nestle SA CEO Mark Schneider announced plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore in investments into India over the next few years till 2025 in order to compete with other FMCG brands that have managed to carve out a significant market share in India.