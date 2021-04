Bajaj Auto announced on Thursday that Niraj Bajaj, Non-Executive Director, would be taking over as Chairman of the company, stepping into the position previously held by veteran Rahul Bajaj.

Rahul Bajaj has been appointed Chairman Emeritus of the company for a term of five years with effect from May 1.

In a career spanning over 35 years, Niraj Bajaj has held important positions in most of the Bajaj Group companies. He joined the board of Bajaj Auto Limited on September 9, 2006.

He is also serving on the Board of Directors of Bajaj Allianz Life and General Insurance. He is the Chairman of Bachhraj & Company, Jamnalal Sons and multiple Bajaj subsidiaries.

He holds the positions of Chairman and Managing Director of Mukand Limited and Chairman of Bajaj Holdings and Investment Limited (BHIL).

Bajaj Group manages around 40 charitable trusts, including in sectors like education and healthcare, and Niraj Bajaj has been managing the functioning of these trusts.

Niraj Bajaj did his B.Com from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. He went on to do his Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School, Boston, US.

Niraj Bajaj has also headed many industry bodies as President of the Indian Merchants' Chamber, the President of the Alloy Steel Producer's Association and Indian Stainless Steel Development Association.

Niraj Bajaj represented India in table tennis for 7 years between 1970-77. He has also been a recipient of the Arjun Award for table tennis.