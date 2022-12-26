Who is Manasi Tata, the new director of Kirloskar joint venture companies

Manasi Tata's appointment on the board of KSPL's joint venture companies, which is effective immediately, comes after the passing of her father and former chairman and managing director of KSPL Vikram Kirloskar. His wife Geetanjali has already taken charge as the company's new chairman and managing director.

Kirloskar Systems Private Ltd (KSPL) on Monday, December 27, announced the appointment of Manasi Tata as the director on its joint venture companies. The joint venture companies include Toyota Industries Engine India, Kirloskar Toyota Textile Machinery, Toyota Material Handling India and Denso Kirloskar Industries.

Tata's appointment, which is effective immediately, comes after the passing of her father and former chairman and managing director of KSPL Vikram Kirloskar. His wife Geetanjali has already taken charge as the company's new chairman and managing director.

A graduate from Rhode Island School of Design in the United States, Tata is trained in the Toyota manufacturing processes as well as the Japanese work culture.

Tata is the fifth-generation scion of the Kirloskar empire. She is passionate about art and also runs an NGO, Caring with Colour, which works with government schools in Karnataka's three districts.

"Deeply intertwined with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns, Manasi Tata is truly committed to take forward her father’s vision and dream, contributing towards accomplishing national goals and remains dedicated towards keeping up the strength of partnership with various stakeholders, and the relationships that have grown stronger over the years," the company said in a statement.

Vikram Kirloskar died of a heart attack last month at the age of 64 years, days after Toyota Motor Corp launched its second hybrid car in India, a seven-seat people-carrier, as part of a broader strategy to double-down on the sale of electrified vehicles in emerging markets.

In his last interview with CNBC-TV18, Kirloskar had said, “Innova Hycross is a 5th generation hybrid aimed to provide higher fuel efficiency. Hycross will surpass all experiences people have had with the Innova Crysta.”