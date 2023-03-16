Meet K Krithivasan, the newly appointed CEO & MD of Tata Consultancy Services

As per the IT giant TCS, the board nominated K Krithivasan as the CEO-Designate with effect from 16th March 2023.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday appointed K Krithivasan as the new Chief Executive Officer-Designate and Managing Director, after its current MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan tendered his resignation. As per the company, the board nominated K Krithivasan as the CEO-Designate with effect from 16th March 2023.

Who is K Krithivasan?

K Krithivasan is currently the President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Unit at TCS, where he is responsible for planning and executing growth strategies, improving financial performance, and enhancing customer mindshare and market positioning.

With his strategic vision and customer-centric approach, Krithivasan has helped several key clients with digital transformation, change management, and IT program governance.

Krithivasan has been part of the global technology sector for over 34 years. He joined Tata Consultancy Services in 1989, and since then has held various senior level positions in delivery, relationship management, large-program management, and sales. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of TCS Iberoamerica, TCS Ireland and the supervisory board of TCS Technology Solutions AG.

Krithivasan holds a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master's Degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.