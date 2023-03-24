English
Who is Amrita Ahuja named in Hindenburg's report on Block Inc?

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 24, 2023 11:33:06 AM IST (Published)

Ahuja is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and the chief financial officer (CFO) at Block Inc.

Hindenburg Research, the Manhattan-based firm, has released a new report on Jack Dorsey-led payments firm Block Inc accusing the payments company of $1 billion fraud by misleading the investors. The short-seller report has alleged that Block Inc's finance chief Amrita Ahuja dumped millions of dollars in stock during the pandemic.

Amrita Ahuja is now trending on social media due to the explosive nature of Hindenburg’s report.
Amrita Ahuja, who is the daughter of Indian immigrants, has vast experience of working in companies like Morgan Stanley, McKinsey & Company and Fox Networks Group among others. Her parents owned a day-care center in a suburb of Cleveland.
She is an alumnus of premier institutes like the London School of Economics, Duke University, and Harvard Business School.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Ahuja is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and the chief financial officer (CFO) at Block. She joined Jack Dorsey’s firm in 2019 as Chief Financial Officer, and became its Chief Operating Officer in February this year. Interestingly, while she was with Fox, Ahuja oversaw the launch of its streaming platform Hulu.
Also read:
Hindenburg accuses Jack Dorsey's Block of inflating user metrics, enabling insider fraud
In her earlier interviews, Ahuja has revealed that she was drawn to Block Inc as it is focused on empowering small-business owners like her parents.
Under her leadership, Block Inc. has helped small businesses and stores in building their digital presence to survive the hardships imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hindenburg Research has suggested in its report that Block allowed criminal activity to operate with lax controls and that it overstated Cash App’s transacting user base, a key metric of performance.
Shares of Block have plunged nearly 20 percent as a result of Hindenburg Research’s damning report. Consequently, Jack Dorsey has said that his company is exploring legal action against Hindenburg Research.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
