Edtech player WhiteHat Jr has withdrawn a Rs 20 crore defamation suit against online critic Pradeep Poonia, filed in November 2020. The matter was listed for hearing in the Delhi High Court on May 4, as per Poonia's lawyer. The company has not offered any comment so far.

WhiteHat Jr, which was acquired by edtech company Byju's for $300 million last year had taken Poonia to court for his posts on social media about the company's education platform, especially attacking its ad campaign.

The Delhi HC had asked Poonia to take down some posts at the time, including his posts on certain internal messages from the company's communication on platforms such as Slack.

In a statement on social media, Poonia wrote: "Corporates like WhiteHat Jr and Byjus, social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Quora and YouTube aren't above our freedom of expression... If next time someone tries to curb your voice, speak louder. Now they can explain why they filed and withdrew the case."