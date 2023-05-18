Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 off opening highs, Divis Lab top loser
Whirlpool Of India Q4: Entry level underperformance drag earnings, analysts bearish

Whirlpool Of India Q4: Entry level underperformance drag earnings, analysts bearish

Whirlpool Of India Q4: Entry level underperformance drag earnings, analysts bearish
By Surabhi Sutaria  May 18, 2023 10:54:43 AM IST (Published)

Brokerages see further risk of earnings downgrades for Whirlpool of India in the coming quarters.

Whirlpool of India reported March quarter results on Wednesday that missed street expectations. The company's profitability was impacted due to muted growth in the entry-level market, particularly in refrigerators and air conditioners.

The entry level market underperformance led to the company's revenue declining by 2 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,673 crore. The number was below street expectations of Rs 1,770 crore.


Net profit for the quarter fell by 25 percent from last year to Rs 64 crore from Rs 85 crore. Lower sales due to subdued market conditions and calibrated price correction actions impacted the company's profitability.

