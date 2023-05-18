Whirlpool Of India Q4: Entry level underperformance drag earnings, analysts bearish

Brokerages see further risk of earnings downgrades for Whirlpool of India in the coming quarters.

Whirlpool of India reported March quarter results on Wednesday that missed street expectations. The company's profitability was impacted due to muted growth in the entry-level market, particularly in refrigerators and air conditioners.

Live Tv

Loading...

The entry level market underperformance led to the company's revenue declining by 2 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,673 crore. The number was below street expectations of Rs 1,770 crore.