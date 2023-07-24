WeWork India leases 4 lakh square feet office space in Pune

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsWeWork India leases 4 lakh square feet office space in Pune

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 24, 2023 5:59:17 PM IST (Published)

The coworking major has leased office space in Pachshil Realty's two buildings — Eleven West at Baner and Golden Bell at Koregaon Park. At present, WeWork India has over 6.5 million square feet of area under its portfolio across 48 locations in India.

Coworking major WeWork India has leased four lakh square feet of office space in Maharashtra’s Pune from real estate developer Panchshil Realty. As per the details by PTI, the company has leased office space in Pachshil Realty's two buildings — Eleven West at Baner and Golden Bell at Koregaon Park.

The aim for leasing property is to provide managed workspace to corporate clients. At present, WeWork India has over 6.5 million square feet of area under its portfolio across 48 locations in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, among others.


Arnav S. Gusain, Country head, Product and Real estate of WeWork India, said there is a rising demand for managed offices as they offer optimum usage of space and flexibility to scale, along with streamlined operations and amenities. Panchshil Realty Director Sagar Chordia said, “WeWork India already has centres in Panchshil buildings, such as WTC and Futura, in Pune.”

With inputs from PTI

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
