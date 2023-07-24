CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness Newscompanies NewsWeWork India leases 4 lakh square feet office space in Pune

    WeWork India leases 4 lakh square feet office space in Pune

    WeWork India leases 4 lakh square feet office space in Pune
    1 Min Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 24, 2023 5:59:17 PM IST (Published)

    The coworking major has leased office space in Pachshil Realty's two buildings — Eleven West at Baner and Golden Bell at Koregaon Park. At present, WeWork India has over 6.5 million square feet of area under its portfolio across 48 locations in India.

    Coworking major WeWork India has leased four lakh square feet of office space in Maharashtra’s Pune from real estate developer Panchshil Realty. As per the details by PTI, the company has leased office space in Pachshil Realty's two buildings — Eleven West at Baner and Golden Bell at Koregaon Park.

    Share Market Live

    The aim for leasing property is to provide managed workspace to corporate clients. At present, WeWork India has over 6.5 million square feet of area under its portfolio across 48 locations in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, among others.


    Arnav S. Gusain, Country head, Product and Real estate of WeWork India, said there is a rising demand for managed offices as they offer optimum usage of space and flexibility to scale, along with streamlined operations and amenities. Panchshil Realty Director Sagar Chordia said, “WeWork India already has centres in Panchshil buildings, such as WTC and Futura, in Pune.”

    Also Read:Former SoftBank India head Manoj Kohli joins WeWork as independent director

    With inputs from PTI

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    MaharashtraPuneWeWork

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    India’s most affordable SUVs with panoramic sunroof

    India’s most affordable SUVs with panoramic sunroof

    Jul 24, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    China's demographic shift | From economic powerhouse to the world's largest nursing home

    China's demographic shift | From economic powerhouse to the world's largest nursing home

    Jul 24, 2023 IST3 Min Read

    World View | De-Dollarisation — here's why the intense quest for currency equilibrium

    World View | De-Dollarisation — here's why the intense quest for currency equilibrium

    Jul 24, 2023 IST8 Min Read

    Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips

    Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips

    Jul 23, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X