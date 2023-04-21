Wendt India Q4: Profit rises 71% YoY, announces dividend Rs 50 per share

Wendt India’s margin grew to 28.73 percent in Q4FY23 against 23.04 percent posted in Q4FY22.

Wendt India on Friday reported a 70.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated profit at Rs 12.79 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. It reported a profit of Rs 7.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

The company’s consolidated revenue grew by 24.6 percent to Rs 58.93 crore against Rs 47.30 crore posted last year. Its EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) stood at Rs 16.93 crore, up 55.3 percent against Rs 10.90 crore posted last year.

In addition, the board of directors of the company have recommended a final dividend of Rs 50 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2023. It says, the dividend warrants, upon approval of the final dividend by the shareholders at the 41st Annual General Meeting, will be posted by August 11, 2023.

Earlier on February 14, 2023, Wendt (India) declared an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share. So, with this recommendation, the total dividend for the year ended March 31, 2023, aggregates to Rs 80 per share.

Besides, the Board of Directors of the company had approved the proposal for voluntary de-registration of Wendt Middle East, Sharjah, the other wholly owned subsidiary in January 2021. The subsidiary completed the liquidation procedures and got the clearance from Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) in May 2022.

Shares of Wendt India closed 16.43 percent higher at Rs 9,188 per share on Friday at NSE.