Wendt India Q4: Profit rises 71% YoY, announces dividend Rs 50 per share

2 Min(s) Read
Wendt India’s margin grew to 28.73 percent in Q4FY23 against 23.04 percent posted in Q4FY22.
Wendt India on Friday reported a 70.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated profit at Rs 12.79 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. It reported a profit of Rs 7.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.
Recommended ArticlesView All
The Israel Ambassador to India writes on how to save the planet with innovation — the experience from home
Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Earth Day: This 17-year-old boy is helping reverse the damage done to the marine ecosystem
Apr 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
GPT-4 and its impacts — here's how to balance human creativity and artificial intelligence
Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Experts see muted demand for gold this Akshaya Tritiya — What lies ahead
Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The company’s consolidated revenue grew by 24.6 percent to Rs 58.93 crore against Rs 47.30 crore posted last year. Its EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) stood at Rs 16.93 crore, up 55.3 percent against Rs 10.90 crore posted last year.
Wendt India’s margin grew to 28.73 percent in Q4FY23 against 23.04 percent posted in Q4FY22.
In addition, the board of directors of the company have recommended a final dividend of Rs 50 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2023. It says, the dividend warrants, upon approval of the final dividend by the shareholders at the 41st Annual General Meeting, will be posted by August 11, 2023.
Earlier on February 14, 2023, Wendt (India) declared an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share. So, with this recommendation, the total dividend for the year ended March 31, 2023, aggregates to Rs 80 per share.
Besides, the Board of Directors of the company had approved the proposal for voluntary de-registration of Wendt Middle East, Sharjah, the other wholly owned subsidiary in January 2021. The subsidiary completed the liquidation procedures and got the clearance from Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) in May 2022.
Shares of Wendt India closed 16.43 percent higher at Rs 9,188 per share on Friday at NSE.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!