Welspun Logistics Parks hands over 3.7L sq ft warehousing facility to FM Logistic

Welspun Logistics Parks (WOLP) on Tuesday said it handed over a 3.7 lakh sq ft warehousing facility in Bhiwandi in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to third-party logistics company FM Logistic for operations.

The facility, developed by WOLP, was delivered as per agreed timelines, despite pandemic-related disruptions, it said in a statement.

The Bhiwandi Warehousing unit that expands FM Logistic's footprint exponentially, will help service large fulfilment requirements in the MMR. "On-time site delivery is of utmost importance to us. FM Logistic is a leading player in the 3PL space and is a very special relationship for us. I hope our integrated state-of-the-art facility enhances their operations within the region," Anshul Singhal, the Managing Director of Welspun One Logistics Parks, said.

Welspun One's Rs 900-crore Grade-A facility is spread over 110 acres with connectivity to the Mumbai-Nashik National Highway (NH3), JNPT (Nhava Sheva) Port and Mumbai Airport. It is also strategically located 45km from Mumbai's Central Business District of Belapur (CBD) and 6km from Kalyan City, making it an optimal location for FM Logistic to service an important market like MMR having a consumption base of 27 million, WOPL said.

Welspun Group-backed WOLP is an integrated fund, development and asset management platform, designed to deliver large-format and institutional Grade-A logistics parks across the country. With this handover, FM Logistic will have access to facility built to global standards and with features such as circulation and traffic planning to ensure smooth movement of trucks and pedestrians, being solar-enabled and equipped with fire safety provisions along with a 12-metre clear height, FM2 densified floors and a sizeable parking area, it said.

The project is MIDC-approved and is 100 percent-compliant with statutory building, safety and fire norms. It also has advanced features such as a tech-enabled platform for park management and maintenance and an IoT-driven traffic management system, the statement said. "As we strengthen our presence in India's economic capital through this deal, our facility at Welspun One will help us provide a safe and healthy working environment for our collaborators and boost our service offering to our valued customers," said FM Logistic India's MD, Alexandre Amine Soufiani.

The Bhiwandi warehousing facility is an IGBC Platinum Pre-certified Green Logistics Park. It is solar-enabled to generate clean electricity and has a zero-discharge facility with strategies to minimize water consumption and harvest rainwater, he said. With sufficient amenities for the people working on the site, it is well suited for global corporations like FM Logistic expanding supply chains in the region, Soufiani added.

FM Logistic India, which has a presence in over 90 locations and manages more than 7-million sq ft of warehousing space, provides warehousing and distribution logistics services for the FMCG, retail, automotive, e-commerce, engineering, telecom, pharma and other sectors.