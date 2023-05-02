Welspun India shares gain most in nearly a year after buyback announcement, earnings

Under the offer, the company would buyback up to 1.62 crore shares at a price of Rs 120 apiece, which translates into a premium of 36.7 percent on Friday’s closing price of Rs 87.75 per share.
Shares of Welspun India Ltd. rallied over 12 percent in trade on Tuesday after the home textiles company announced a buyback offer along with its earnings for the March quarter.
Over the weekend, Welspun India's board of directors approved a buyback proposal worth Rs 195 crore. Under the offer, the company would buyback up to 1.62 crore shares at a price of Rs 120 apiece, which translates into a premium of 36.7 percent on Friday’s closing price of Rs 87.75 per share.
Welspun India said this was the highest EBITDA margin for the company in the last six quarters.
The company has also declared a dividend of 10 paise per share, record date for which has been set as June 30, 2023.
At the end of financial year 2023, Welspun India had cash worth Rs 593 crore on is books and it aims to become net debt free by financial year 2025.
Shares of Welspun India are currently trading 12.7 percent higher at Rs 98.60. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 99.5 in early trading. This is the best single-day performance for the stock in nearly a year.