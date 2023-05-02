Welspun India shares gain most in nearly a year after buyback announcement, earnings

2 Min(s) Read
Under the offer, the company would buyback up to 1.62 crore shares at a price of Rs 120 apiece, which translates into a premium of 36.7 percent on Friday’s closing price of Rs 87.75 per share.
Shares of Welspun India Ltd. rallied over 12 percent in trade on Tuesday after the home textiles company announced a buyback offer along with its earnings for the March quarter.
Over the weekend, Welspun India's board of directors approved a buyback proposal worth Rs 195 crore. Under the offer, the company would buyback up to 1.62 crore shares at a price of Rs 120 apiece, which translates into a premium of 36.7 percent on Friday’s closing price of Rs 87.75 per share.
The buyback will be carried out via the Tender Offer route and the record date for the same has been set as May 10 to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for the buyback.