Welspun DI Pipes gets ‘Kitemark’ certificate from BSI UK

Welspun Corp on Thursday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Welspun DI Pipes, has received ‘Kitemark’ certificate by BSI UK.
Welspun DI Pipes has received the BSI Kitemark certificate for size range of 100 to 1,000 DN against EN 545 and ISO 2531 standards. These are the international standards for Ductile Iron pipes used for transportation of potable water.
“Kitemark certification is one of the toughest certification in Ductile Iron pipes. This has a wide acceptance in Commonwealth countries, and in general many other countries in South East Asia, Middle East, Africa and Europ," said Vipul Mathur, MD & CEO of the company.
Mathur added that this achievement is testimony to the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing setup and compliance to international quality standards which is at the core of its operations. "This will immensely help us expand our international customer base as well as open multiple business opportunities in the aforesaid highly remunerative markets," he said.
BSI Kitemark Certification
The BSI Kitemark, among the world’s first well-established trust marks, is recognised as a symbol of outstanding quality, safety, and trust. BSI Kitemark certification confirms that a product or service’s claim has been independently and repeatedly tested by experts, which means that people can have trust and confidence in products and services that are Kitemark certified.
