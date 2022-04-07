Weeks after mass layoffs, Better.com asks employees to resign ‘voluntarily’ 

After sacking 900 employees on a Zoom call in December last year, and mass layoffs without notice last month, Better.com has now initiated a “voluntary separation program” for several employees still with the company.

As part of the separation program, the digital mortgage lender has asked staff members to resign voluntarily within seven working days. The company is offering such employees 60-day severance pay and health insurance.

According to media reports, an e-mail has been sent to several employees in this regard by Richard Benson-Armer, the newly-named head of people at Better.com, and partner at Activant Capital, one of Better’s venture capital investors.

The e-mail cites “uncertain mortgage market conditions” over the last few weeks as the reason behind the move. It goes on to add that eligible employees (under 40 years) will have seven working days to accept the offer. Those over 40 years of age have been given 21 days to resign voluntarily.

The e-mail, however, says, “While this voluntary separation exercise is difficult, we remain confident in the strong path ahead for Better.”

Meanwhile, the company has informed its other employees — those who have not been asked to resign — that it will soon resume in-office work and do away with remote working.

The latest development follows mass layoffs in March when Better.com fired over 3,000 employees in the United States and India. These employees had not received any communication from the company beforehand and were just sent their severance cheques on the company’s payroll app on March 8.

In the wake of this, Better.com’s CFO Kevin Ryan issued a statement saying the company had to “adjust to volatility in the interest rate environment and refinancing market”. Ryan added, “Unfortunately, that means we must take the difficult step of streamlining our operations further and reducing our workforce in both the US and India in a substantial way."

In December last year, Better.com founder Vishal Garg laid off 900 employees — approximately 9 percent of the company’s workforce — on a Zoom call. In the recording of the call, he can be heard saying: “This isn't news that you're going to want to hear... If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.”