We could be creating a new HDFC Bank every 4 years, says Sashi Jagdishan in letter to employees post merger

We could be creating a new HDFC Bank every 4 years, says Sashi Jagdishan in letter to employees post merger

We could be creating a new HDFC Bank every 4 years, says Sashi Jagdishan in letter to employees post merger
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 1, 2023 8:18:11 PM IST (Published)

"The Bank with its superior digital platform and digital journeys will have the propensity to upsell to the home loan customer with a complete bouquet of the Bank’s and subsidiaries products across pay, save, borrow, invest, insure, and trade," HDFC Bank MD and CEO said.

"This is going to be a paradigm change of how we will be doing our businesses in the future - moving from sales management to relationship management. The velocity of product sales and the reduced touch points to serve the customer will be a game changer with this “power of bundling"," said  HDFC Bank MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan in a letter to the employees post merger.

"Our work starts from today, in realising the potential of what this merger holds for us," he said.
"The Bank with its superior digital platform and digital journeys will have the propensity to upsell to the home loan customer with a complete bouquet of the Bank’s and subsidiaries products across pay, save, borrow, invest, insure, and trade," Jagdishan said.
