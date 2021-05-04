Warren Buffett names his likely successor at Berkshire Hathaway Updated : May 04, 2021 10:29:40 IST Buffett has said that vice-chairman Greg Abel would likely be his successor if he were to step down. 58-year-old Abel, a native of Canada, has been the vice-chairman since 2018 and oversees the non-insurance businesses of the company. Published : May 04, 2021 10:29 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply