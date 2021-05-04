Warren Buffett names his likely successor at Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has said that vice-chairman Greg Abel would likely be his successor if he were to step down.

"The directors are in agreement that if something were to happen to me tonight, it would be Greg who'd take over tomorrow morning," Buffett was quoted as saying to CNBC.

58-year-old Abel, a native of Canada, has been the vice-chairman since 2018 and oversees the non-insurance businesses of the company.

The statement also brings an end to the mystery surrounding Buffett's successor as the ace investor has never publicly hinted any plans to step down.

The name of Abel, who turned Hathaway Energy unit into a major US power provider, had been making rounds after vice-chairman Charlie Munger accidentally revealed his significance in the Hathaway set-up saying "Greg will keep the culture" while answering questions about the company's decentralised business model.

It was also significant that neither Munger nor Buffett said anything about vice-chairman Ajit Jain, who many had believed would take over the reins from Buffett. However, it seems likely that Abel’s relative youth tipped the scales in his favour.

Buffett transformed Berkshire from a failing textile company into a $628 billion conglomerate with such businesses as Geico auto insurance, the BNSF railroad, several industrial companies, Dairy Queen ice cream and See's Candies.

Succession has been a central issue for Berkshire since 2006 when Buffett, then 75, discussed it in his annual shareholder letter. Buffett's eldest son Howard is expected to become non-executive chairman, while investment managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler are in line to become chief investment officer.