Warren Buffett names his likely successor at Berkshire Hathaway

Updated : May 04, 2021 10:29:40 IST

Buffett has said that vice-chairman Greg Abel would likely be his successor if he were to step down. 
58-year-old Abel, a native of Canada, has been the vice-chairman since 2018 and oversees the non-insurance businesses of the company.
Published : May 04, 2021 10:29 AM IST

