Warren Buffett's Berkshire raises stake in this company — check out its top holdings

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Legendary investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire has been increasing its stake in the Houston-based oil producer along with several other companies.

Legendary investor Warren Buffett 's Berkshire Hathaway has bought $391 million worth of shares of the Occidental Petroleum Corp. The Omaha-based conglomerate has been increasing its stake in the oil producer.

With the latest addition, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has taken its stake in the petroleum company beyond 20 percent.

According to a regulatory filing on Monday, Berkshire bought about 6.7 million Occidental shares for between August 4 and August 8, according to Reuters. This takes the total holdings of Berkshire to about 188.4 million — or 20.2 percent of the company's equity — valued at about $11.3 billion.

With a 20.2 percent ownership, Berkshire would be able to use the equity method of accounting to report its proportionate part of Occidental's earnings together with its operating results.

Berkshire is the largest shareholder of Occidental, but experts speculate that it could contend that its accounting should remain unchanged as its stake in the company is passive.

Occidental Petroleum Corp’s share price has doubled this year due to rising oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the first half of this year, Berkshire Hathaway had an operating profit of $16.3 billion. Berkshire owns several large firms.

Here are some of Berkshire Hathaway’s top holdings:

Activision Blizzard: Berkshire Hathaway’s has a 9.5 percent stake in the company.

Apple Inc: Berkshire Hathaway has a 5.7 percent stake in Apple.

Bank of America Corp: The conglomerate has a 12.9 percent stake in the company.

Kraft Heinz Co: Berkshire has a stake of 26.6 percent in the company.

American Express Company: Berkdhire has a stake of 20.2 percent in the company.

Davita Inc: Berkshire Hathaway has a stake of 39.5 percent in the company.

Moody’s Corp: Berkshire Hathaway has a 13.4 percent stake in the company.

Chevron Corporation: Berkshire Hathaway has a 8.1 percent stake in the company.

(With inputs from agencies)