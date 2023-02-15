Warren Buffett now holds more than one of every 20 Apple shares

The announcement comes roughly three months after Berkshire unveiled it bought more than $4.1 billion worth of TSMC stock. Berkshire also disclosed a new stake of $84 million in building materials company Louisiana-Pacific Corp.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bolstered its holdings in Apple with the purchase of another 20.8 million shares worth $3.2 billion. Berkshire Hathaway has now risen its stake to 5.8 percent in the company.

The increase in Apple shareholding comes after Berkshire Hathaway slashed its stake in Taiwanese contract chip maker - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) as well as in some banks in the fourth quarter. Warren Buffett's company cut its position in TSMC by 86.2 percent to 8.29 million.

"Berkshire made a small profit on TSMC. It was not a huge, huge win for Berkshire," Cathy Seifert, a CFRA Research analyst said to Reuters.

The announcement comes roughly three months after Berkshire unveiled it bought more than $4.1 billion worth of TSMC stock. Berkshire also disclosed a new stake of $84 million in building materials company Louisiana-Pacific Corp.

The Taiwanese company produces semiconductors for clients like Nvidia Corporation, Qualcomm Inc. TSMC makes exclusive customised chips for Apple.

Buffett's conglomerate also holds shares in some of the well-known companies in the world including Citigroup Inc, Bank of America and Jefferies.

Berkshire has also trimmed some positions across its portfolio of US-listed companies such as Activision Blizzard and Chevron. Acquisition of Activision Blizzard is now being attempted by Microsoft Corporation.

Shares in Apple have surged nearly 18 percent this year.

-With input from Reuters