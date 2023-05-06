Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to host shareholders' annual meeting today; here’s what's expected

During the shareholder meeting, Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger will take questions for approximately five hours. Berkshire Hathaway's Vice Chairman for non-insurance operations Greg Abel is expected to succeed Warren Buffett as CEO, as the company has a succession plan in place.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is set to host its annual shareholder meeting on Saturday, with an expected attendance of up to 30,000 shareholders. Based on limited analyst projections, Berkshire Hathaway's total revenue for Q1 2023 is projected to be $83.8 billion, marking a 22 percent increase from the numbers in the same period last year, Investopedia reported.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious
May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The report added that the net income is also expected to see a significant rise, reaching $8.32 billion, up by 52 percent from Q1 of the previous year. The return on equity for Berkshire is anticipated to jump to 6.8 percent from 4.57 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.
ALSO READ |
Berkshire Hathaway will likely see a sharp spike in earnings from "Investments and Derivatives," where the company suffered significant losses last year. The company's investments are expected to post a profit of $790 million, reversing last year's $1.5 billion loss as markets wobbled. Berkshire Hathaway's insurance segment is expected to report a net income of $600 million, indicating a significant 49 percent YoY increase.
During the shareholder meeting, Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger will answer questions from shareholders for approximately five hours on Saturday. Although inflation and Fed rate hikes were hot topics last year, there may be considerable interest in the value investors' thoughts on the recent regional banking turmoil, the news agency Reuters reported.
Berkshire Hathaway's Vice Chairman for non-insurance operations Greg Abel is expected to succeed Warren Buffett as CEO, as the report added that the company has a succession plan in place.
The meeting will also see shareholders present six proposals for Berkshire to address, including climate change, diversity, political advocacy, and a renewed call for the company to install someone other than Buffett as chairman.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: May 6, 2023 12:25 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!