English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsWarren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to host shareholders' annual meeting today; here’s what's expected

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to host shareholders' annual meeting today; here’s what's expected

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to host shareholders' annual meeting today; here’s what's expected
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 6, 2023 1:30:44 PM IST (Updated)

During the shareholder meeting, Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger will take questions for approximately five hours. Berkshire Hathaway's Vice Chairman for non-insurance operations Greg Abel is expected to succeed Warren Buffett as CEO, as the company has a succession plan in place.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is set to host its annual shareholder meeting on Saturday, with an expected attendance of up to 30,000 shareholders. Based on limited analyst projections, Berkshire Hathaway's total revenue for Q1 2023 is projected to be $83.8 billion, marking a 22 percent increase from the numbers in the same period last year, Investopedia reported.

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The report added that the net income is also expected to see a significant rise, reaching $8.32 billion, up by 52 percent from Q1 of the previous year. The return on equity for Berkshire is anticipated to jump to 6.8 percent from 4.57 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.
ALSO READ |
Will Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway outperform US market in the next 5 years?
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X