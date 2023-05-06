Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to host shareholders' annual meeting today; here’s what's expected

During the shareholder meeting, Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger will take questions for approximately five hours. Berkshire Hathaway's Vice Chairman for non-insurance operations Greg Abel is expected to succeed Warren Buffett as CEO, as the company has a succession plan in place.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is set to host its annual shareholder meeting on Saturday, with an expected attendance of up to 30,000 shareholders. Based on limited analyst projections, Berkshire Hathaway's total revenue for Q1 2023 is projected to be $83.8 billion, marking a 22 percent increase from the numbers in the same period last year, Investopedia reported.

The report added that the net income is also expected to see a significant rise, reaching $8.32 billion, up by 52 percent from Q1 of the previous year. The return on equity for Berkshire is anticipated to jump to 6.8 percent from 4.57 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.

ALSO READ |