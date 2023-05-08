Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 at 5-month closing high
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsWarren Buffet takes a bigger bite of Apple, but won’t stop sipping Coke

Warren Buffet takes a bigger bite of Apple, but won’t stop sipping Coke

Warren Buffet takes a bigger bite of Apple, but won’t stop sipping Coke
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  May 8, 2023 2:12:33 PM IST (Published)

Barring Bank of America, most of Berkshire Hathaway's top five holdings have done well over a five-year period.

It is well known that legendary investor Warren Buffett has a concentrated portfolio.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


As of March 31, Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio of 50-odd stocks is worth $328 billion, higher than the $308 billion value on December 31 last year.
Berkshire Hathaway's top five holdings make up 77 percent of its overall portfolio. At the end of December, the top five holdings made up for 75 percent of the total holdings.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X