Barring Bank of America, most of Berkshire Hathaway's top five holdings have done well over a five-year period.

It is well known that legendary investor Warren Buffett has a concentrated portfolio.

As of March 31, Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio of 50-odd stocks is worth $328 billion, higher than the $308 billion value on December 31 last year.

Berkshire Hathaway's top five holdings make up 77 percent of its overall portfolio. At the end of December, the top five holdings made up for 75 percent of the total holdings.