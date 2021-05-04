Warren Buffet says selling Apple stocks was a mistake: Report Updated : May 04, 2021 12:33:04 IST Berkshire Hathaway sold Apple stocks worth $11 billion last year Buffet realises that the trade was a mistake, Vice Chairman Charlie Munger had advised against it Berkshire Hathaway spent $36 billion to acquire its stake in Apple which is now worth $120 billion Published : May 04, 2021 10:58 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply