    business News

    Warburg Pincus to acquire majority stake in Vistaar Finance

    Warburg Pincus to acquire majority stake in Vistaar Finance

    Warburg Pincus to acquire majority stake in Vistaar Finance
    By Asmita Pant   IST (Updated)

    Kotak Investment Banking is the exclusive financial advisor for this transaction.

    Global private equity firm  Warburg Pincus on Monday announced that an affiliate of private equity funds managed by Warburg Pincus LLC, has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Indian NBFC Vistaar Finance.
    The transaction is subject to regulatory and certain other approvals.
    The exiting shareholders of the NBFC include WestBridge Capital (WestBridge), Elevar Equity (Elevar), Omidyar Network India (Omidyar) and Saama Capital (Saama).
    Kotak Investment Banking is the exclusive financial advisor for this transaction.
    Founded by Brahmanand Hegde and Ramakrishna Nishtala, Vistaar Finance manages an assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 2,600 crore, with presence across 12 states and 205 branches.
    Warburg Pincus LLC is a global growth investor. The firm has more than $85 billion in assets under management. The firm was found in 1966 and since, Warburg Pincus has raised 21 private equity and 2 real estate funds, which have invested more than $106 billion in over 1,000 companies in more than 40 countries.
    The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore.
    First Published:  IST
