WAPCOS files IPO papers with Sebi, government to divest stake

By Nishtha Pandey

Mini In the fields of infrastructure, water, and electricity, WAPCOS offers consulting, engineering, procurement, and construction services. It comes under the Jal Shakti Ministry.The company also offers its services overseas, mainly in South Asia and throughout Africa in the areas of irrigation and flood control, as well as dam and reservoir engineering.

The public sector firm WAPCOS has filed preliminary documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to float an IPO.

According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the public issue will be a complete Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 32,500,000 equity shares by the promoter, which is the Government of India.

As per its DRHP, it has ongoing projects in 30 countries and has been associated with over 455 overseas projects, both completed and ongoing. Some of the listed peers in the segment are Ircon International, Rites, Engineers India, NBCC, and Va Tech Wabag.

For the April-June quarter, WAPCOS revenue from operations increased 11.35 percent to Rs 2,798 crore and profit after tax rose 14.47 percent to Rs 69.16 crore during the same period.

As of March 2022, the company's order book stood at Rs 2,533.93 crore and Rs 18,497.33 crore for construction contracts.

The Centre has so far received Rs 3,000 crore from the sale of a minority share in ONGC and Rs 20,557 crore in divestment revenues from the Life Insurance Corporation of India IPO.

For the current fiscal year, the government has set a divestment target of Rs. 65,000 crore.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd and SMC Capitals Ltd are the book-running lead managers for the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

(With inputs from PTI)