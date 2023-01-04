Walmart gets $1 billion tax bill for shifting PhonePe headquarters to India: Report

According to the report, PhonePe is raising money from General Atlantic, Qatar Investment Authority, and other investors at a $12 billion pre-money valuation, which is what prompted the enormous charge.

Walmart Inc. and other PhonePe stockholders would be required to pay close to $1 billion in tax as a result of the digital payments startup moving its headquarters to India, according to Bloomberg News on Wednesday, which cited people familiar with the situation.

According to the report, PhonePe is raising money from General Atlantic, Qatar Investment Authority, and other investors at a $12 billion pre-money valuation, which is what prompted the enormous charge.

Based on several media sources, the fintech company's final estimated valuation was roughly $5.5 billion in December 2020.

Several investors, notably Tiger Global Management, have now purchased PhonePe shares in India at the new price, which would result in tax consequences for existing shareholders of almost 80 billion Indian rupees ($966.13 million), according to Bloomberg News.

Last month, Walmart said that it had successfully detached PhonePe from Indian e-commerce behemoth Flipkart. It also stated that it would continue to have a majority stake in both businesses.

(With inputs from agency)