English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies News

Walmart gets $1 billion tax bill for shifting PhonePe headquarters to India: Report

Walmart gets $1 billion tax bill for shifting PhonePe headquarters to India: Report

Walmart gets $1 billion tax bill for shifting PhonePe headquarters to India: Report
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Jan 4, 2023 9:13:22 PM IST (Published)

According to the report, PhonePe is raising money from General Atlantic, Qatar Investment Authority, and other investors at a $12 billion pre-money valuation, which is what prompted the enormous charge.

Walmart Inc. and other PhonePe stockholders would be required to pay close to $1 billion in tax as a result of the digital payments startup moving its headquarters to India, according to Bloomberg News on Wednesday, which cited people familiar with the situation.

Recommended Articles

View All
No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

IST3 Min(s) Read

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read


According to the report, PhonePe is raising money from General Atlantic, Qatar Investment Authority, and other investors at a $12 billion pre-money valuation, which is what prompted the enormous charge.
Based on several media sources, the fintech company's final estimated valuation was roughly $5.5 billion in December 2020.
Also read: Byju Raveendran looking to buyback 15% stake in Byju's: Report
Several investors, notably Tiger Global Management, have now purchased PhonePe shares in India at the new price, which would result in tax consequences for existing shareholders of almost 80 billion Indian rupees ($966.13 million), according to Bloomberg News.
Last month, Walmart said that it had successfully detached PhonePe from Indian e-commerce behemoth Flipkart. It also stated that it would continue to have a majority stake in both businesses.
(With inputs from agency)
Also read: Swiggy loss widens to Rs 3,628.9 crore in FY22; More layoffs expected as cost cutting measure
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

PhonePeWalmart

Next Article

Reliance Retail's FMCG arm forms Joint Venture with beverage maker Sosyo Hajoori Beverages

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X